VIDEO: Arizona Cheerleader Ejected For Heckling Arizona State Players

In one of the more ridiculous stories I’ve ever written about, an Arizona cheerleader was thrown out of Thursday night’s matchup with Arizona State for heckling opposing players. No, I’m not kidding.
In case you’re still doubting it, here’s video of the ejection:
Arizona’s cheerleader just got ejected for heckling. Officially the most savage cheerleader alive pic.twitter.com/YPMUgGbZsj
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 16, 2018
So a male cheerleader got ejected for heckling Arizona State players (and possibly the officials). I think it’s safe to say the Arizona/Arizona State rivalry is officially lit in basketball.
