VIDEO: Arizona Cheerleader Ejected For Heckling Arizona State Players

In one of the more ridiculous stories I’ve ever written about, an Arizona cheerleader was thrown out of Thursday night’s matchup with Arizona State for heckling opposing players. No, I’m not kidding.

WHOA. An Arizona cheerleader just got kicked out of a game for reckless heckling. Can't say I've ever seen that before. — Brad Evans (@YahooNoise) February 16, 2018

Did an Arizona cheerleader just get ejected? Don't think I've ever seen that before. — Doug Haller (@DougHaller) February 16, 2018

Refs just kicked a male Arizona cheerleader out. — Jason Scheer (@JasonScheer) February 16, 2018

In case you’re still doubting it, here’s video of the ejection:

Arizona’s cheerleader just got ejected for heckling. Officially the most savage cheerleader alive pic.twitter.com/YPMUgGbZsj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 16, 2018

So a male cheerleader got ejected for heckling Arizona State players (and possibly the officials). I think it’s safe to say the Arizona/Arizona State rivalry is officially lit in basketball.