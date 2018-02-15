VIDEO: Arizona Cheerleader Ejected For Heckling Arizona State Players

NCAAB USA Today Sports

In one of the more ridiculous stories I’ve ever written about, an Arizona cheerleader was thrown out of Thursday night’s matchup with Arizona State for heckling opposing players. No, I’m not kidding.

In case you’re still doubting it, here’s video of the ejection:

So a male cheerleader got ejected for heckling Arizona State players (and possibly the officials). I think it’s safe to say the Arizona/Arizona State rivalry is officially lit in basketball.

