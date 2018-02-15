AUDIO: Jemele Hill Tells Epic Story of Failed Revenge on 'National Sidepiece Day'

Jemele Hill joined Keyshawn, Jorge, and LZ on ESPN Radio in Los Angeles this morning, and they asked her about a crazy story involving National Sidepiece Day:

Apparently dissatisfied with a college relationship where she was “coming off the bench” when she deserved to be a “starter,” Jemele took out a classified ad in the MSU student newspaper on February 15th in an attempt to blow up the spot. While the guy’s girlfriend “cussed him out,” they stayed together, so the attempt to break them up was ultimately unsuccessful.

The segment also includes follow-up questions and answers about how she reacted when she found out she was the sidepiece — spoiler alert: she wasn’t pleased, but she also wasn’t so beside herself that she would have to leave her card game — and tell-tale signs to help prevent listeners from falling victim to the sidepiece scenario in the future.