Bode Miller Commits Mortal Sin of Joking About Marriage on Valentine's Day

NBC Olympic analyst Bode Miller apologized for a very tame joke about skier Anna Veith’s performance and marital situation on Wednesday night.
Veith, who has been fighting a knee injury, was on her first slalom run when Miller tried out this Everybody Loves Raymond-y bit.
“I want to point out, she also got married,” he said. “It’s historically very challenging to race on World Cup with a family or after being married. You know, not to blame the spouses, but I just want to toss that out there that it might be her husband’s fault.”
It seemed obvious in real time that Miller wasn’t totally serious, but there’s always danger in delivering sarcasm to the masses. Especially on Valentine’s Day, when the penalty for criticizing holy matrimony is always swift and severe.
