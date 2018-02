The Iowa Hawkeyes created a great new tradition this year as players and fans turned to wave to patients at Stead Family Children’s Hospital after the first quarter of football games.

And the spirit continues to live on even if the last football season is in the rearview mirror and the upcoming one still far in the distance. Workers created a giant hand in the Kinnick Stadium snow to say hello, once again, to the kids staying nearby.

The #Wave is always in season! Be sure to vote for @LaureusSport Best Sporting Moment of the Year 👉 https://t.co/OlkGkudiAi | #FTK pic.twitter.com/dG7bSj2Wq5 — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) February 15, 2018

It's great when teams come together for the kids! One of our peds nurses thought it would be cool to have a snow message for the kids at nearby Kinnick Stadium. She shared it with our Child Life manager, whose son manages groundskeeping for Kinnick. The result? #SnowWave #wave pic.twitter.com/0whkidV851 — UI Stead Family Children's Hospital (@UIchildrens) February 15, 2018

Excellent work.