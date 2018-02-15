PM Roundup: Katharine McPhee To Broadway; Arkansas State Threatens To Sue Miami; Liverpool Fans Love Mohamed Salah

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which was also ejected from the Lakers-Pelicans game Wednesday night.

Kat headed to Broadway: Katharine McPhee will be making her Broadway debut in the starring role of “Waitress” starting on April 10.

Arkansas State is mad: Arkansas State is threatening to sue Miami over a football game that was canceled last season. The Red Wolves and Hurricanes were supposed to play on Sept. 9 at Arkansas State, but Miami canceled it due to the threat od Hurricane Irma. Ark. State is claiming Miami owes it $650,000 as part of a contract the two schools signed.

Liverpool fans love Mo Salah: Mohamed Salah scored a ridiculous goal during Liverpool’s 5-0 Champions League drubbing of Porto on Wednesday. The club’s fans came up with a fantastic song to honor the Egyptian star:

Tweet of the Day:

Ghana's first ever skeleton athlete is Akwasi Frimpong. He's got a heck of a look on that helmet. 53.97 puts him 5 of 5 so far. pic.twitter.com/98GfwUaCXl — Ken Childs (@TheKenChilds) February 15, 2018

