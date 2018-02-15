Mike Francesa Thinks Jason Kelce Gave a "15-Minute, Profanity-Laced Tirade" at Parade, Should Be Cut

Leaving the everyday grind of sports-talk radio has not softened Mike Francesa. Instead, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, he’s popping up out of nowhere with white-hot takes. Like this one, suggesting he’d have cut Jason Kelce for using profanity during the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl parade.

There’s your refresher. Kelce made an impression while using some blue language, no doubt. Francesa isn’t having any of it.

You guys won’t believe this, but Francesa had a yuge problem with Jason Kelce having fun at the #FlyEaglesFly parade, and he would cut him if he owned the team. pic.twitter.com/CDZ1Z0nRmh — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) February 14, 2018

The full rant, courtesy of NBC 10:

“Should have stayed home, the jerk,” Francesa begins on Kelce. “Why is that I have to be in my car when these guys win championships, and they decide that they are going to grace the audience with this profanity-laced stupidity. You gotta turn it off, your kids can’t even listen it. He sounded like a total moron. How about going up there and acting like a champion and not acting like a total moron? I turn that stuff off. I’ve seen LeBron James do that, now I’ve seen him do that. You know what? It’s not the time or place. You ever heard of winning like a champion? Somebody should have taken a hook and pulled him off.” “I was in the car when I heard it and people were replaying it like it was the greatest thing in the world. How dumb are you to replay that? I wouldn’t give that one second airtime. That’s embarrassing. That’s not the place or the time to do that. You got kids who take off from school, you got people who this is a life experience for them to be at a parade for a Super Bowl for a city, and you go up there and go into a 15-minute, profanity-laced tirade? It’s ridiculous. If I were the owner of the team, I’d cut him.”

It’s unclear where the radio legend is getting that 15-minute figure from as Kelce’s speech ran a bit north of five minutes in length.

During his career, Francesca displayed a preference for players who eschewed individuality. But he also liked the doggedly determined tough guy. Kelce must be a difficult puzzle for him to figure out.

In the real world, the Eagles likely won’t cut Kelce, who was rated the top NFL center last year by Pro Football Focus.

Why? Because that would be insane.