Roundup: Bob Costas on Being Phased Out at NBC, Ugly Jerry Lawler Letter to Court, Self-Driving Truck

Emily Ratajkowski … Kentucky Basketball has a show coming to Facebook … Why it’s so hard to touch your toes … These are the types of ‘annoying’ ads Google Chrome will be blocking out … “Not counting recessions, TV ad revenue just fell more than in at least 20 years” … Tim Lincecum is attempting to mount a comeback, and there are teams interested … ‘Black Panther’ is slated to have a massive debut … Why wedding rings are worn on left hand … Breakup boot camp … Next iteration of Vans checkereds are pretty cool … “Bode Miller blamed a gold medalist’s decline on her marriage” … Warriors players respond to criticism over Kerr letting them draw up plays … Former Browns receiver Mohamed Massaquoi loses four fingers in ATV accident.

17 dead, 15 wounded in Florida school shooting. Gutwrenching. [Miami Herald]

Bob Costas is being diplomatic about getting kinda awkwardly phased out by NBC [NY Post]

“Cooper Rush beat out Kellen Moore for a backup job and now he’s playing for him” [Star-Telegram]

Protests at Mizzou were exacerbated by Russian Twitter trolls [Columbia Tribune]

One of the things Jerry Lawler used to discredit a 13 or 14 year old girl who said he had sexual relations with her in 1993 was that she was “caught having sex with a black man” [Deadspin]

An interview with Omar Raja, the founder of the House of Highlights Instagram account that was acquired by Bleacher Report [Digiday]

“Which Winter Olympic sports see the most wipeouts?” [538]

Will Ferrell, Eddie Vedder, and Chad Smith covered ‘Personal Jesus’

Self-driving truck goes coast to coast

Rodney Dangerfield cracks up Johnny Carson