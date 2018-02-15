These photos of a little kid watching Tiger Woods hit a wild shot are great

Tiger Woods was back in action Thursday and had to work really hard to finish with a 1-over 72 in the first round of the Genesis Open at the historic Riviera CC in Los Angeles.

After driving it into the tree-lined rough on the 12th hole (his third hole of the day), Tiger broke out one of his vintage swings where he ends up contorting in crazy ways at the end of his follow to try get the ball to move the way he wanted it to.

But the best part of this swing was the little kid in the background. Check out the little fella in the blue and grey hoodie with his hand over his mouth.

And who can blame him? This kid wasn’t even alive when Tiger was TIGER so he probably heard stories about him. And then boom, the kid gets to Riviera extra early on a Thursday to see Tiger and just three holes into the day (Tiger teed off on the back 9) the kid has Tiger basically hitting a shot out of his shoes right in front of him.

And the kid never took his hand off his mouth.

Here’s guessing that kid will never forget this moment for the rest of his life.

Tiger, meanwhile, bogeyed the hole.