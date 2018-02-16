With the NBA Slam Dunk Contest this weekend, you know we had to give you the 10 best dunks of the NBA season. All four of the dunk contestants, Dennis Smith Jr., Larry Nance Jr., Donovan Mitchell, and Victor Oladipo, make an appearance on the list. I have to admit, this was a lot harder than I expected, as some of these guys were repeat offenders. Let’s take a look at some of these posters:

10. Victor Oladipo spin and dunk special on the Los Angeles Lakers: 🌪

There are no words, so just watch this: pic.twitter.com/usC8QAPXEx — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 20, 2018

9. Dennis Smith Jr. on the Golden State Warriors:

8. Andrew Wiggins had 3 dunks that could’ve made the list, but this one on Josh Richardson was savage: ☠

Dunk of the year, This is the Wiggins we have been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/Mat5ELg1xx — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 31, 2017

7. James Johnson on Victor Oladipo:

6. Donovan “Spider” Mitchell over Will Barton:

Another night, another highlight from high-flying Donovan Mitchell! pic.twitter.com/NdM42gnGlE — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 27, 2017

5. Dwight Howard aka “Superman” on Mike Muscala:

Alt angles of Dwight Howard’s annihilation of Mike Muscala + staredown pic.twitter.com/1KJvnoMDQx — All-Star Wobend (@World_Wide_Wob) February 1, 2018

4. Jaylen Brown had 5 different dunks we could’ve gone with, but this one over Kristaps Porzingis was just too fire: 🔥

FULL HQ VIDEO: Jaylen Brown Dunk Over Kristaps Porzingis pic.twitter.com/HBD5nd0vRe — 3030 (@jose3030) February 1, 2018

3. Lauri Markkanen putting Enes Kanter in a coffin: ⚰

Not just a shooter! Lauri Markkanen posterizes Enes Kanter!

The rookie also knocked down 8 threes on his way to a career-high 33. Full Highlights: https://t.co/iqTVzviknV pic.twitter.com/8ul7nSmPy2 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 11, 2018

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo “Greek Freak” jumping over Tim Hardaway Jr.. Vince Carter like:

The Greek Freak jumps OVER Hardaway Jr!! pic.twitter.com/auLCHgf79v — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 7, 2018

1. Larry Nance Jr. had a ton of monster dunks this year, but this dunk on Kevin Durant’s head takes the prize! 🏆