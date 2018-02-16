With the NBA Slam Dunk Contest this weekend, you know we had to give you the 10 best dunks of the NBA season. All four of the dunk contestants, Dennis Smith Jr., Larry Nance Jr., Donovan Mitchell, and Victor Oladipo, make an appearance on the list. I have to admit, this was a lot harder than I expected, as some of these guys were repeat offenders. Let’s take a look at some of these posters:
10. Victor Oladipo spin and dunk special on the Los Angeles Lakers: 🌪
9. Dennis Smith Jr. on the Golden State Warriors:
8. Andrew Wiggins had 3 dunks that could’ve made the list, but this one on Josh Richardson was savage: ☠
7. James Johnson on Victor Oladipo:
6. Donovan “Spider” Mitchell over Will Barton:
5. Dwight Howard aka “Superman” on Mike Muscala:
4. Jaylen Brown had 5 different dunks we could’ve gone with, but this one over Kristaps Porzingis was just too fire: 🔥
3. Lauri Markkanen putting Enes Kanter in a coffin: ⚰
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo “Greek Freak” jumping over Tim Hardaway Jr.. Vince Carter like:
1. Larry Nance Jr. had a ton of monster dunks this year, but this dunk on Kevin Durant’s head takes the prize! 🏆
