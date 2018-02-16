Donald Trump Warned Mistress to 'Stay Away' From Tiger Woods

Ronan Farrow published a piece in the New Yorker this morning purporting to show “one woman’s account of clandestine meetings, financial transactions, and legal pacts designed to hide an extramarital affair.” The story alleges former Playmate of the Year Karen McDougal and Donald Trump had an prolonged relationship after meeting at the Playboy Mansion during a 2006 taping of Celebrity Apprentice. The White House denies any affair took place.

Farrow’s reporting includes these two details involving two high-profile athletes.

Over the course of the affair, Trump flew McDougal to public events across the country but hid the fact that he paid for her travel. “No paper trails for him,” she wrote. “In fact, every time I flew to meet him, I booked/paid for flight + hotel + he reimbursed me.” In July, 2006, McDougal joined Trump at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship, at the Edgewood Resort, on Lake Tahoe. At a party there, she and Trump sat in a booth with the New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees, and Trump told her that Brees had recognized her, remarking, “Baby, you’re popular.” (Brees, through a spokesman, denied meeting Trump or McDougal at the event.) At another California golf event, Trump told McDougal that Tiger Woods had asked who she was. Trump, she recalled, warned her “to stay away from that one, LOL.”

While noting Brees’ denial, it doesn’t take much detective work to figure out why the quarterback would have recognized McDougal. Or any guy, really. And no matter what one thinks about Trump, history has proven him correct on the Woods front.

Also, who says “LOL” out loud? Anyone?

One clear pattern that’s emerged in recent months is Trump’s affinity for rubbing elbows with future Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Stormy Daniels recently alleged the now-president tasked Ben Roethlisberger with walking her back to her room, also at a golf event. Trump’s friendship with Tom Brady has been well-documented.

Guy’s Rolodex is deeper than the Pro Bowl depth chart.