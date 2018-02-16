Golf USA Today Sports

Jordan Spieth Named Chairman of PGA Tour Player Advisory Council Despite Billy Hurley III's Brilliant Hit Ad Against Him

Jordan Spieth was named Chairman of the PGA Tour Player Advisory Council, but he wasn’t the only player up for the position.

Enter Billy Hurley III.

Hurley put in some work on a beautiful hit piece ad against Spieth that he shared on Twitter.

That’s some beautiful work by Hurley. Even Spieth himself shared the video and said that Hurley had his vote.

Justin Thomas also liked it.

