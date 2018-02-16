Jordan Spieth Named Chairman of PGA Tour Player Advisory Council Despite Billy Hurley III's Brilliant Hit Ad Against Him

Jordan Spieth was named Chairman of the PGA Tour Player Advisory Council, but he wasn’t the only player up for the position.

Enter Billy Hurley III.

Hurley put in some work on a beautiful hit piece ad against Spieth that he shared on Twitter.

For those of you who don’t know, I am running against @JordanSpieth for Chairman of the @PGATOUR Player Advisory Council. One final push for the voting that ends tomorrow pic.twitter.com/dO2uLiTg3B — Billy Hurley III (@BillyHurley3) February 12, 2018

That’s some beautiful work by Hurley. Even Spieth himself shared the video and said that Hurley had his vote.

😂 the facts check out, you’ve got my vote!! https://t.co/dqTOjdafQi — Jordan Spieth (@JordanSpieth) February 12, 2018

Justin Thomas also liked it.