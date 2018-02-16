Kyrie Irving Won't Rule Out Reuniting With LeBron: 'Anything Can Happen'

A little separation may have done Kyrie Irving and LeBron James some good.

The teammates-turned-rivals had an ugly divorce last offseason when Kyrie Irving demanded the Cleveland Cavaliers trade him. He joined the Boston Celtics, likely with the newfound intent of beating up on LeBron’s Cavaliers, though Irving has yet to do so.

After Irving’s departure further frayed their already-strained relationship, a reunion seemed impossible, especially with LeBron entering the final stretch of his career. Not so fast, Irving said when asked if he’d ever play with LeBron again.

“In professional sports, anything can happen,” Irving said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday. “You never know.”

Admittedly, the question is a tough one for Irving to answer. What is he supposed to say? If he said, no way, then he’s creating a dumpster fire. If he said, yes, then he’d probably be lying — and also creating a dumpster fire.

Instead, Irving picked the safe answer: maybe.

In the meantime, Irving will be playing on LeBron’s All-Star team. Because this year’s teams were determined in a draft format, LeBron selected Irving onto his team before Steph Curry, the other All-Star captain. That Irving-LeBron dynamic was one of the many interesting relationships put under the microscope during that drafting process, which — unfortunately — was not televised. The order of selections was also never divulged.

Many speculated LeBron took Kevin Durant first overall. Irving would like to believe otherwise.

“In my mind, I want to say that I got picked No. 1,” Irving said. “But in reality, probably not. I’m fine with that.”