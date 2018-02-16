Laura Ingraham Rips LeBron James And Kevin Durant For Criticizing Donald Trump

Laura Ingraham has a show on FOX News and apparently she thought the best way to use her air time was to rip LeBron James and Kevin Durant for criticizing Donald Trump.

Watch:

Laura Ingraham says #LeBronJames should “shut up and dribble” and leave political comments to people who didn’t leave high school a year early. pic.twitter.com/vwInOpZJZq — Thomas Bishop (@bishopk0s) February 16, 2018

If you don’t like what James and Durant are saying, that’s fine. It’s absolutely fine to disagree with their political views. Or anyone else’s. But to act like they can’t have an intelligent thought about politics because they play basketball is as weak as it gets.

While James and Durant have one year of college between them, they are both wildly successful on and off the basketball court.

If you’re not super familiar with Ingraham, here’s a piece detailing her time at Dartmouth University:

She went to Dartmouth University and became the first female editor of the conservative Dartmouth Review, where conservative author Dinesh D’Souza, a former boyfriend, also worked. While there, she secretly sent a reporter with a tape recorder to a campus gay students association meeting; she then outed the students in print and sent tapes of the meetings to the students’ parents. In the magazine she called association members “cheerleaders for latent campus sodomites.”

If that’s not enough, Ingraham has dated both Keith Olbermann and Dinesh D'Souza. That clearly covers the entire political spectrum as far as offending people goes.