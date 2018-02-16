NBA All-Star Weekend Odds and Predictions: Can Larry Nance, Jr. Join His Father in Winning the Dunk Contest?

NBA All-Star weekend is here, and All-Star Saturday Night rarely disappoints. Let’s take a look at the odds and make some predictions…

Three-point contest participants and odds:

Klay Thompson: +200 Eric Gordon: +450 Devin Booker: +575 Paul George: +650 Wayne Ellington: +750 Bradley Beal: +850 Kyle Lowry: +900 Tobias Harris: +1,100

Prediction: Klay Thompson +200

I’m going with Klay Thompson over Devin Booker in the finals. I will be sprinkling a little on Booker +575 as well. Los Angeles is Thompson’s hometown, so you know he is looking to put on a show. Thompson is a career 42.3 percent three-point shooter and is making a career-high 45.4 percent from beyond the arc in 2017-18. While the Three-Point Contest is as much of a toss-up bet as you’ll find, Thompson has the perfect form, stroke, and experience to win the contest again.

Slam Dunk Contest participants and odds:

Dennis Smith Jr.: +170 Donovan Mitchell: +220 Larry Nance Jr.: +260 Victor Oladipo: +400

Prediction: Larry Nance Jr. +260

Dennis Smith Jr.’s dunks remind me of how a young Derrick Rose attacked the rim. However, while I love what I have seen from Smith, I’m going with Larry Nance Jr. to take him down in the finals. Not only is Nance Jr. returning to L.A., but he has big-time hops. It’s in his DNA as his father won the first ever NBA dunk contest. If Nance wins, he and his dad would become the first father-son combo to claim the title. Just a guess, but I bet he brings his father out in the contest and tears the house down.

Skills Challenge participants and odds:

Lou Williams +350 Jamal Murray +400 Al Horford +500 Spencer Dinwiddie +550 Buddy Hield +600 Joel Embiid +600 Lauri Markkanen +700 Andre Drummond +900

While the three-point and dunk contests are the most popular events, don’t forget about the Skills Challenge. Kristaps Porzingis is the reigning champion but unfortunately won’t be able to defend his title because of injury. Karl-Anthony Towns won in 2016, so the bigs have dominated this challenge the past couple of years.

Prediction: Lauri Markkanen +700

NBA RECORD: Lauri Markkanen has made 100 career three pointers faster than any player in NBA history (41st game). — Jeff Mangurten (@JeffGurt) January 15, 2018

You have to be a solid ball-handler, passer, and shooter if you want to win this contest, so that is what I looked for when picking a winner. I give the edge to Markkanen because of his shooting ability. I will sprinkle a little on Joel Embiid at +600 as well.

Getting together with my friends to watch the All-Star events has become an annual tradition, so I am looking forward to watching and hopefully winning some money this weekend.

*Odds, according to OddsShark