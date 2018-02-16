NBA USA Today Sports

NBA All-Star Weekend Odds and Predictions: Can Larry Nance, Jr. Join His Father in Winning the Dunk Contest?

NBA All-Star weekend is here, and All-Star Saturday Night rarely disappoints.  Let’s take a look at the odds and make some predictions…

Three-point contest participants and odds:

Klay Thompson: +200

Eric Gordon: +450

Devin Booker: +575

Paul George: +650

Wayne Ellington: +750

Bradley Beal: +850

Kyle Lowry: +900

Tobias Harris: +1,100

Prediction: Klay Thompson +200 

I’m going with Klay Thompson over Devin Booker in the finals. I will be sprinkling a little on Booker +575 as well.  Los Angeles is Thompson’s hometown, so you know he is looking to put on a show.  Thompson is a career 42.3 percent three-point shooter and is making a career-high 45.4 percent from beyond the arc in 2017-18. While the Three-Point Contest is as much of a toss-up bet as you’ll find, Thompson has the perfect form, stroke, and experience to win the contest again.

Slam Dunk Contest participants and odds:

Dennis Smith Jr.: +170

Donovan Mitchell: +220

Larry Nance Jr.: +260

Victor Oladipo: +400

Prediction: Larry Nance Jr. +260 

Dennis Smith Jr.’s dunks remind me of how a young Derrick Rose attacked the rim.  However, while I love what I have seen from Smith, I’m going with Larry Nance Jr. to take him down in the finals.  Not only is Nance Jr. returning to L.A., but he has big-time hops.  It’s in his DNA as his father won the first ever NBA dunk contest.  If Nance wins, he and his dad would become the first father-son combo to claim the title.  Just a guess, but I bet he brings his father out in the contest and tears the house down.

Skills Challenge participants and odds:

Lou Williams +350

Jamal Murray +400

Al Horford +500

Spencer Dinwiddie +550

Buddy Hield +600

Joel Embiid +600

Lauri Markkanen +700

Andre Drummond +900

While the three-point and dunk contests are the most popular events, don’t forget about the Skills Challenge.  Kristaps Porzingis is the reigning champion but unfortunately won’t be able to defend his title because of injury.  Karl-Anthony Towns won in 2016, so the bigs have dominated this challenge the past couple of years.

Prediction: Lauri Markkanen +700

You have to be a solid ball-handler, passer, and shooter if you want to win this contest, so that is what I looked for when picking a winner.  I give the edge to Markkanen because of his shooting ability.  I will sprinkle a little on Joel Embiid at +600 as well.

Getting together with my friends to watch the All-Star events has become an annual tradition, so I am looking forward to watching and hopefully winning some money this weekend.

*Odds, according to OddsShark

Home