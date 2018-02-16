PM Roundup: Alexis Ren In SI; Kobe Bryant On Pressure Of Lakers; Mikaela Shiffrin Misses Podium In Slalom

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which definitely needs a “me” weekend.

Alexis in SI: Alexis Ren made her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue this year and it did not disappoint.

Kobe speaks on Lakers centerpiece: Kobe Bryant talked basketball with Jalen Rose and as part of the interview stated that only certain players are built to handle the pressure of being the face of the Lakers.

Shiffrin shocks by missing slalom podium: Mikaela Shiffrin shockingly came up short in her quest to repeat as Olympic champion in the slalom yesterday. The 22-year-old missed out on the podium by 0.08 seconds. She was building a dominant lead during her second run but clipped a gate, which slowed her progress tremendously.

Lindsey Jacobellis finished fourth in snowboardcross, missing out on gold for the fourth straight Olympics

So what will happen with the NBA’s one-and-done rule?

“Game of Zones” is back on Bleacher Report

Get fired up for NBA All-Star weekend

