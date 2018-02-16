Roundup: Stormy Daniels' "Lewinsky Dress," FBI Investigation Could Change College Basketball Forever

Remarkable poise by this Florida shooting survivor … Whiskey-inspired Air Force 1s seems like an odd combination … MLB pushing against the gambling tide … Latest line of attack on the FBI … Former Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis criticizes ESPN … Steve Bannon has spent 20 quality hours with Robert Mueller this week … The future of concealed carry … Love this Cleveland Cavaliers wine conspiracy … NBC committed to its pronunciation of Pyeongchang … Mass layoffs coming to IJR … Florida shooter bought a drink at Subway, sat at McDonald’s … Wall Street has been rallying … Bomb-makers arrested in the Bronx … Jeffery Tambor officially fired from Transparent … Tim Lincecum back? … Adam Rippon resonating … Max Bretos’ new gig … Kaley Cuoco.

Stormy Daniels claims to have a “Monica Lewinsky” dress that could be tested for DNA. [Mercury News]

Three dozen major college basketball programs could be caught up in FBI investigation. [Kansas City Star]

Joy Behar vs. Mike Pence is the feud no one wanted. [Fox News]

Affairs seem like a lot of work. [New Yorker]

Moving words from Anthony Rizzo.

The Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, a graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, fought through tears as he delivered a heartfelt speech at a vigil held for Wednesday's shooting victims. pic.twitter.com/ZJcdgqMkRy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 16, 2018

Dunk you very much.

That’s gotta hurt.