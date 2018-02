Jamie Foxx was doing an interview with Michael Smith on ESPN’s SportsCenter in advance of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, and then he wasn’t.

30 seconds into the spot, Smith asked him about Katie Holmes, with whom he has been romantically linked since 2013 but never publicly acknowledged. The two were spotted on a basketball date on Valentine’s Day. When the question came up, Foxx didn’t answer. He just took his microphone off and walked off the set.

It was a very awkward exchange.