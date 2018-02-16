VIDEO: Massive Gator Returns to Florida Golf Course

The massive alligator that amazed people on a Florida golf course has returned. The gator, who calls Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Florida home, was featured on this site in 2016.

The gator was spotted by a maintenance worker on Wednesday, who shared video of the giant beast on Facebook.

“It’s the same gator that’s been out here for 25 years,” course manager Ryan Henderson told the Bradenton Herald. “He’s very slow moving. He doesn’t go very far before he has to stop and take a breather. That video was top speed.”

The course has gone so far as to add a plaque for the gator on the third hole next to a lake left of the tee box.