Celebrating 55 with MJ tonight. Gatorade jacket, belt and shoes. pic.twitter.com/gQn3pTKMOo — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 17, 2018

If ESPN sports business reporter Darren Rovell ever gets tired of his beat, it’s clear he has a bright future as a male model. Look at that smoldering, over-the-shoulder steely gaze. Actually, don’t. One could get lost in those eyes and never be found.

This picture is the perfect gift for Michael Jordan, the man who has everything, as he turns 55 today. The best things in life really are free.