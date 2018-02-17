New York Mets: Just a Coincidence Donald Trump Jr. Was Shark Fishing with Mickey Callaway and Matt Harvey

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway organized a shark fishing event Friday night for about a dozen players in Florida and presidential son Donald Trump Jr. just happened to show up, according to the team.

The New York Daily News caught wind of the outing after third baseman Phillip Evans shared an Instagram story showing Callaway, pitcher Matt Harvey, and Trump posing with two of the catches.

Evans then deleted the posting.

A Mets representative reached out to the Daily News to say Trump Jr. was not there as a guest of the team and that the run in was “coincidental.”

Sharks, of course, play a prominent role in the first family’s lives.

Harvey and other Mets are regulars at Trump National Golf Club in the Bronx and the president expressed support after the pitcher was criticized for thanking the Trumps for a round in 2015.