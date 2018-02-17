Steph Curry Walks Away from a James Harden Question

NBA All-Star and team captain Stephen Curry was asked a straightforward question about this year’s MVP award. He did not give a clear answer.

Reporter: “MVP, you or James Harden?” Steph Curry: pic.twitter.com/PtZ72WlVva — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) February 16, 2018

“Ha,” said the two-time MVP, who beat out Harden after the 2014-15 season. This year, however, Curry has some making up to do while having another stellar season: 26.6, 6.5, 5.2.

Harden is running away with the award this season, leading the league in scoring (31.3) and is second in assists (9.0). The Beard also has his team sitting with the best record in the NBA. In January, Harden showcased the first ever 60-point triple-double.

Let’s just hope these two meet in the Western Conference Finals later in the year.

