"We Want Paul (George)!" - Lakers Fans

Today, during All-Star Media Day, in a surprising event, it was the fans making the headlines as opposed to the players. It was open to the public for the first time.

Paul George, who grew up near Los Angeles, is back in town for the game tomorrow and it is safe to say he would be welcomed back warmly if he chose to make a full return to the City of Angels.

As soon as he took to the podium, the “We Want Paul!” chants erupted from the crowd in Los Angeles.

Here’s Lakers fans chanting “We want Paul!” at Paul George’s media availability: pic.twitter.com/z4jWdCYH2O — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 17, 2018

It can be speculated that these are Lakers fans making the noise, as it has been rumored for months he will strongly consider joining the historic franchise this summer … maybe even along with LeBron James.

Although, by all accounts, he has seemed very happy in Oklahoma City so far season

His All-Star teammate Russell Westbrook could even hear the chants from his booth: