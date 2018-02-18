NBA USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Dancer Mette Towley Stole The Show During the NBA All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star Game’s halftime show was certainly something. Pharrell Williams, N.E.R.D. and Migos performed, but a dancer stole the show from them. Her name is Mette Towley (her Instagram is here) and she owned the show.

Check it out:

Some young NBA fans just went through puberty watching that.

