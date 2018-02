Aaron Rodgers was at the Daytona 500 for girlfriend Danica Patrick’s last Nascar race. Rodgers hung out with Patrick and her family before the race, and the couple took a few photos and stood together for the national anthem as well.

Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers along with family and friends prior to the Daytona 500. pic.twitter.com/L4oEdt60Vn — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) February 18, 2018

Before the race started, Rodgers gave Patrick what looked like a good luck kiss.

The race did not go as planned for Patrick, as she ended up crashing in Lap 102. Patrick never did win the big one, but her career ends with seven top 10 finishes in 191 races.