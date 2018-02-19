Did Nate Diaz Nearly Light Up a Blunt on National TV?

Anyone remember Nate Diaz? The UFC fighter that shockingly beat Conor McGregor, then had a rematch with McGregor that was this generation’s Ali-Frazier?

Well, he has not fought since his last loss to McGregor – August 20, 2016 – but did find a way to get back into the spotlight last night at UFC Fight Night 126: Austin.

When the cameras cut to Diaz in the crowd, they were quickly removed as he began to light something up that many are speculating was a joint:

*nate diaz is on camera for one second* *throws joint in his mouth* pic.twitter.com/iXwr5I81Jt — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) February 19, 2018

Of course, the folks on Twitter were fans of this second:

NATE DIAZ LIGHTING A J IN THE AUDIENCE OMG — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) February 19, 2018

Nate Diaz wins the night without even stepping in the cage — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) February 19, 2018

Nate Diaz nearly just lit a joint on national television. This card rules. #UFCAustin — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) February 19, 2018