Did Nate Diaz Nearly Light Up a Blunt on National TV?

Anyone remember Nate Diaz? The UFC fighter that shockingly beat Conor McGregor, then had a rematch with McGregor that was this generation’s Ali-Frazier?
Well, he has not fought since his last loss to McGregor – August 20, 2016 – but did find a way to get back into the spotlight last night at UFC Fight Night 126: Austin.
When the cameras cut to Diaz in the crowd, they were quickly removed as he began to light something up that many are speculating was a joint:
Of course, the folks on Twitter were fans of this second:
