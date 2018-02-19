USA Today Sports

Did Nate Diaz Nearly Light Up a Blunt on National TV?

Anyone remember Nate Diaz? The UFC fighter that shockingly beat Conor McGregor, then had a rematch with McGregor that was this generation’s Ali-Frazier?

Well, he has not fought since his last loss to McGregor – August 20, 2016 – but did find a way to get back into the spotlight last night at UFC Fight Night 126: Austin.

When the cameras cut to Diaz in the crowd, they were quickly removed as he began to light something up that many are speculating was a joint:

Of course, the folks on Twitter were fans of this second:

 

