Fergie's All-Star Game National Anthem Was A Disaster

Fergie delivered a performance of the national anthem before Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game and…hoo boy, it was as bad as it gets.

Watch and listen, but please protect your ears:

Sheeesh. Even Carl Lewis thinks that was brutal.

The best part of that video is the look on the players’ faces during the performance. They’re all clearly thinking, “Is she serious right right now?”

Her voice was creaking like a rusty gate, and the whole smooth jazz background music was just…no. Very much no. It was like Fergie was slow jamming the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

Look, I’m not a professional singer — so I’m not sure if this is true — but I’ve repeatedly been told our national anthem is one of the most difficult songs to belt out. But if you’re going to do a unique take on it, don’t try to do a sultry version. Step up and do it like a boss:

That is how you do a different take on the national anthem. Whatever Fergie was doing should packed in a box and fired into the sun.