PM Roundup: Jennifer Lawrence Angers The Brits; Jeff Jarrett To The WWE Hall of Fame; U.S. Tops Canada In Curling

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is shocked Michael Rapaport offended someone and got fired as a result.

J-Law offends Brits: Jennifer Lawrence almost caused an international incident after what was perceived to be a rude comment directed at Joanna Lumley during the BAFTAs this weekend. I think this controversy is ridiculous.

Jarrett to the Hall: Jeff Jarrett is the latest member of the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame class. While he spent most of his career wrestling outside of WWE, he’s been tremendously influential and was an obvious choice for induction.

Victory!: Team USA beat Canada in curling for the first time in the Olympics. The Americans bested our neighbors to the north 9-7 after 11 ends in a massive upset.

