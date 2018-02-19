Mikaela Shiffrin's Boyfriend Sent Home From Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin’s time at the 2018 Winter Olympics has not gone according to plan.

The American skiing superstar took home gold in the giant slalom but failed to medal in the slalom, her signature event. Now she’s dealing with a bit more drama, as her boyfriend has been sent home for disciplinary reasons.

Shiffrin and French skier Mathieu Faivre have been dating since last summer and apparently his team wasn’t thrilled with his behavior in Pyeongchang. After the 26-year-old finished seventh in the giant slalom he said he didn’t care how his French teammates did.

Faivre said he was “disgusted with the result” and was “here to race for myself only.” Three of his French teammates finished above him in the standings, as the squad occupied four of the top seven spots. That didn’t seem to matter to Faivre.

The director of French men’s skiing said Faivre was being sent home to France for “disciplinary reasons.” He was supposed to compete in the alpine team event but will now be replaced.

He later took to Facebook to sort-of apologize for his comments:

Shiffrin and Faivre have been largely private about their relationship until recently, but she’s opened up about him in interviews.