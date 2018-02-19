Rae Carruth Writes Open Letter Attacking Grandmother of His Child, While Kind of Apologizing

Rae Carruth is currently scheduled to be released from prison on October 22, after serving 17 years in prison for orchestrating the death of Cherica Adams, who was 7-months pregnant with his child at the time of her murder. That child, Chancellor Lee Adams, is 18 and has cerebral palsy as a result of the murder of his mother while he was still in utero.

Carruth has not spoken publicly while in prison, but today, released a lengthy open letter to Cherica Adams’ mother, Saundra Adams via wbtv.com.

While the letter starts by thanking Adams for taking care of Chancellor over the last 18 years, it then keeps going into unnecessary attacks against the grandmother. Carruth is upset that he feels he has apologized in the past, but she has claimed he has not. However, given the nature of even his apology in the letter, I can understand why someone who lost their child and had to raise a child with disabilities would not view it as such.

“I cannot begin to imagine the hardships and sorry you’ve had to endure behind all of this, and I am sorry for every bit of it. Having had time to look back and ponder on how the events of that night unfolded, I want you to know that I take full responsibility for everything. I could have done a better job of keeping Cherica and Chancellor out of harm’s way.”

A better job of keeping them safe? Yeah, that’s one way of putting it, a very bizarre way. I don’t hear any ownership of playing an active role, rather than feeling sorry for everything that resulted.

Carruth also challenges the notion that they were in a relationship, and basically saying they had hooked up (“lust was the tie that bound us, not like or love”). He also wants to dispute that concern over future child support was a motive, saying that their disagreements were over paternity. Of course, establishing paternity is a pre-cursor to child support.

Carruth would have better off going with a short letter that apologized and left it at that. He acknowledges that he will be a social pariah, but this does nothing to improve the situation.

Adams has responded that he will never get custody, but left open the possibility of visitation.

Chancellor will be raised either by me or, after I’m gone, by someone else who loves him and who knows him. He will never be raised by a stranger – someone he doesn’t know and who tried to kill him.” *** “I would welcome receiving some visitation papers from him,” Adams said. “I never have gotten any, but I do welcome a conversation with him. He can have some supervised visitation with his son – I am open to that. I have mixed feelings about him breaking his silence. In some ways, he sounds more mature than he did. I’m glad to hear of the repentance and of his relationship with God. But what I’m also hearing is some of the same old self-centered Rae.”

Look, I don’t know if the grandmother has been completely honest about everything, or knew everything about Carruth’s relationship with her daughter. But that’s neither here nor there. He is responsible for the death of her daughter, and tried have her unborn grandchild killed. He should say thanks for taking care of him for 18 years, and say no more. He’s not entitled to any more.