Jeff Jarrett was announced as an inductee to the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame class today, and for the umpteenth announcement in a row WWE leaked it to a legacy outlet and credited them for getting the “scoop”.

The Jarrett news was actually reported elsewhere last week, but WWE still credited NBC with “breaking” the news. It’s so silly! But it makes me laugh every time. Here are many of the times they’ve done this same charade over the past few years: