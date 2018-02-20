Fergie on Bizarre Anthem: Sorry About That!

Fergie’s unique rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner before Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game was immediately recognized as something different. Players stifled laughs and people at home couldn’t help but wonder where the song was headed. The answer? Right into a ditch.

The backlash was pervasive and severe. Questions were asked, usually starting with “who thought this was a good idea” and ending with “did this anthem have a negative Value Over Replacement Anthem?”

Fergie felt enough pressure to issue a public statement Monday night admitting that she missed the mark.

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” the singer said. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

And that’s what really matters, folks. Trying hard and having fun out there. The NBA All-Star Game was built on half of those principles and look how much people love it.

Now we wait and see what comes of Fergie’s national anthem career. Does she get a chance at redemption right away or is she blacklisted from all future sporting events because she’s too risky? Something to keep an eye on.