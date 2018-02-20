Stoneman Douglas High School Girls' Basketball Team Forfeits Playoff Game After Shooting

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has announced it will forfeit a girls basketball playoff game, thus ending its season. The game was originally scheduled for February 15, but was postponed until Thursday the 21st after last week’s mass shooting on the school’s campus.

Maddy Wilford, a player on the girls basketball team, was critically injured in the shooting, while 17 people died. Wilford is in stable condition.

Rather than play the 9A regional quarterfinals game against Cypress Bay Thursday night, the team has opted to end its season with a 15-8 record.

Wilford was shot “several times” and was said to be “fighting for her life” in the aftermath of the shooting. She received a visit from the president as she recovered from three separate surgeries on Friday.