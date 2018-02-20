Mississippi State Accepts Baseball Coach Andy Cannizaro's Resignation Three Games into Season [UPDATE]

The Mississippi State baseball team is three games into its season and it looks like they’re going to be playing the rest of it without head coach Andy Cannizaro.

According to a report from David Murray at 247sports that was confirmed by WCBI, Cannizaro, 39, will be fired “for cause” today.

Mississippi State will officially terminate the second-year baseball coach’s employment Tuesday morning. Cannizaro’s dismissal is per sources with cause though University officials have yet to state on record what said cause is. An official statement is forthcoming. The University will place pitching coach Gary Henderson in charge of the 2018 team for the remainder of this season. Mississippi State opened the schedule over the past weekend with a three-game sweeping at Southern Mississippi.

This is the second year of the former Tulane player and LSU assistant’s tenure as Bulldog’s head coach. He led the school to a super regional in 2017. There are plenty of rumors on Twitter as to why Cannizaro will be fired, but school officials have not yet released a statement on the coach.

Miss State’s pitching coach Gary Henderson is expected to take over for the rest of the season, according to 247Sports.

BREAKING: Sources confirm Mississippi State will fire head baseball coach Andy Cannizaro after a little over one season with the Diamond Dawgs. More details to follow on https://t.co/0OFmjtpd3T and on #WCBI Sports on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/qUGM1Jc4hh — Robby Donoho III (@RobbyDonoho) February 20, 2018

UPDATE: Mississippi State has accepted the resignation of Andy Cannizaro, the school said in a release on Tuesday.