Rookie Twitter Wars: Lonzo vs Kuzma

Former Los Angeles Lakers centerAndrew Bogut is still waiting for his Big Baller Brand emojis … and Lonzo Ball is not giving them up for free.
Bogut responded to one of Lonzo’s tweets reminding him of their promise:
Lonzo cheaply responded with a link that contains the aforementioned BBB emojis, but wait for it, for a price of $1.99.
Fellow rookie Kyle Kuzma is NOT having it. Kuzma let BBB brand ambassador know his tricks are “disgusting”:
Lonzo still wants the $2:
So, the real question is, are the BBB emojis worth $1.99?
Comments