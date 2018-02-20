NBA USA Today Sports

Rookie Twitter Wars: Lonzo vs Kuzma

Rookie Twitter Wars: Lonzo vs Kuzma

NBA

Rookie Twitter Wars: Lonzo vs Kuzma

Former Los Angeles Lakers centerAndrew Bogut is still waiting for his Big Baller Brand emojis … and Lonzo Ball is not giving them up for free.

Bogut responded to one of Lonzo’s tweets reminding him of their promise:

Lonzo cheaply responded with a link that contains the aforementioned BBB emojis, but wait for it, for a price of $1.99.

Fellow rookie Kyle Kuzma is NOT having it. Kuzma let BBB brand ambassador know his tricks are “disgusting”:

Lonzo still wants the $2:

So, the real question is, are the BBB emojis worth $1.99?

 

, , , , , NBA

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home