Rookie Twitter Wars: Lonzo vs Kuzma

Former Los Angeles Lakers centerAndrew Bogut is still waiting for his Big Baller Brand emojis … and Lonzo Ball is not giving them up for free.

Bogut responded to one of Lonzo’s tweets reminding him of their promise:

. @ZO2_ wheres my BBB emojis you promised. “Triple B’s im the man”. — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) February 19, 2018

Lonzo cheaply responded with a link that contains the aforementioned BBB emojis, but wait for it, for a price of $1.99.

Fellow rookie Kyle Kuzma is NOT having it. Kuzma let BBB brand ambassador know his tricks are “disgusting”:

This is how disgusting @ZO2_ is. You’re makin my boy @andrewbogut pay for your emoji. Bogues I can’t believe this. https://t.co/UePTN4Thfl — kuz (@kylekuzma) February 19, 2018

Lonzo still wants the $2:

Can I get a t shirt or something before you start talking? Bogues got 2 dollars to show his support lol — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) February 19, 2018

So, the real question is, are the BBB emojis worth $1.99?