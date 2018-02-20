Steven Adams Accepts Prom Date 3 Years After Being Asked

Hey @RealStevenAdams if I get 1,000 retweets will you go to my law school's prom with me?! #FunakiProm pic.twitter.com/0UTKmsAnsQ — Lo (@itsloyo) January 27, 2015

Back in January 2015, a Twitter user asked Oklahoma City Thunder big man Steven Adams if he would attend her law school prom so long as her request received 1,000 retweets.

@itsloyo eventually received the necessary interactions, and Adams responded. The only issue is, he did it three years later, also known as yesterday.

Absolutely — Steven Adams (@RealStevenAdams) February 19, 2018

Since she is now a lawyer and law prom is over, @itsloyo says she is thinking of other events to invite Adams to, like the Christmas party or a friend’s wedding.

You know how the saying goes, better late than never…