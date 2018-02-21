PM Roundup: Mark Cuban Fined for Tanking Talk, Gary Plummer Estimates He Had Thousands of Concussions

The PM Roundup, where we never talk about tanking, but do often mail it in.

Mark Cuban Fined for Talking Tanking:

NBA fined Mark Cuban $600,000 for his comments on tanking. Comments called "detrimental to the NBA." — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) February 21, 2018

Mark Cuban’s Mavericks are in the news for other reasons (the sexual harassment piece by Sports Illustrated) but he also just got a stiff $600,000 fine for talking about tanking.

Gary Plummer Thinks He Had a Few Concussions: The former 49ers middle linebacker estimates he had 2,500 concussions during his NFL career.

Alex Trebek to Moderate Gubernatorial Debate: I so look forward to his snark at dumb responses from politicians.

Germany upset Sweden in Olympic Hockey: here was the moment on German television when they announced the goal in overtime was good.

(Inspirational) Tweet of the Day:

After four years as team manager for his high school's basketball team, Amara Meister, who has cerebral palsy, got the chance to suit up and play on Senior Night – and sank his first shot. https://t.co/jchn21Bq0S pic.twitter.com/G3XfgxcFLe — Meredith Frost (@MeredithFrost) February 21, 2018

