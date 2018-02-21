Mike Patrick Retiring From ESPN After 36 Years

Play-by-play announcer Mike Patrickis ending his 36-year career at ESPN, the network announced this morning. Patrick joined the company three years after it launched and has been there ever since.

“No play-by-play commentator in ESPN history has accomplished more than Mike Patrick,” said Lee Fitting, ESPN Vice President, Production. “He is not only a gifted professional who skillfully captures the moments and makes others around him better; he brings a genuine sports fan’s excitement to the telecasts. It was a truly incredible run.”

ESPN lauds Patrick’s versatility, which has been on display over the decades. Patrick served as the lead of Sunday Night Football from 1987-2005 on the NFL side and Thursday Night Football on the college side. He was also a major voice in men’s and women’s college basketball, as well as the College World Series.

A Rece Davis-voiced tribute will run today and Patrick will join Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas for a segment during tonight’s Syracuse-Duke broadcast.

Considering Patrick’s wide-ranging duties, several opportunities behind the microphone, across sports, just opened up. It’s very unlikely one person will be able to cover all of them — which is a testament to a long and flexible career.