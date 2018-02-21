Shaq Roasting Charles Barkley With "The Fat Panther" Photo Just Latest in Their Long Running Feud

Charles Barkley turned 55 on Tuesday, so Shaquille O’Neal wished his NBA on TNT partner a happy birthday on Twitter.

Shaq celebrated Barkley’s birthday by posting a photoshopped version of the Chadwick Boseman Rolling Stone cover, but called it “The Fat Panther” instead.

Happy birthday to the great Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/EnjTzJ8wBB — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 21, 2018

In case you missed it, here is the original Boseman Rolling Stone cover:

#BlackPanther star Chadwick Boseman appears on our cover. Here's how he and Ryan Coogler created the most radical superhero movie of all time https://t.co/yNTgjp8mN3 pic.twitter.com/Vo5Bz8NQIJ — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 18, 2018

Ouch Shaq, that was cold-blooded. In the spirit of Shaq’s Twitter troll, let’s revisit some of the classic moments in the Shaq vs. Chuck feud through the years. Let’s start with their rumble from this past All-Star weekend to kick it off:

"I bring championships. That's what I do." Shaq & Chuck going at it… 😳 pic.twitter.com/LQh3aMkLVq — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2018

Next up is their infamous “chicken wing fight” video. This is my all-time favorite because things went from 0 to a 100 real quick! I thought Shaq was really about to end Chuck, and you could tell Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith were scared for their lives. Watch it a second time and make sure you watch just Ernie and Kenny’s reactions…I die every time:

"I'll throw a chicken wing at your fatass." Legends pic.twitter.com/xw5OmBFLOK — Barstool SoCal (@BarstoolSC) May 24, 2017

Here is a light-hearted one between the two, where Chuck tried to tackle Shaq. Chuck failed, as would anyone trying to tackle Shaq:

And of course we had to go old school and take it back to where it all began in 1999. Chuck’s Houston Rockets were facing Shaq’s Los Angeles Lakers, when things popped off between the two:

I love when Chuck and Shaq go at it on TNT, so I’m hoping Chuck claps back at Shaq this week. In the meantime, happy birthday Chuckster!