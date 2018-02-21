The Honda Classic Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Tiger is Back Again this Week

Tiger Woods is back again this week at The Honda Classic after missing the cut at the Genesis Open last week. This is Woods’ fourth start at the event and the first since he withdrew in 2014 with back spasms. Woods has looked decent in his return to the PGA Tour, but has struggled off of the tee.
Also in the field this week at PGA National is defending champion Rickie Fowler. Fowler put on a show last year when he finished at -12 and won by four strokes. Fowler hasn’t played since the Waste Management Phoenix Open where he held the 54-hole lead but failed to close. In his five starts this season he has finished 2, 1, T4, and T11 with one missed cut.
Other players in the field this week include previous winner Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Sergio Garcia.
PGA National never disappoints and this year should be no different. Of course all eyes will still be on Tiger, but there is so much talent in the field every week that we could see a spectacular performance by anyone.
Purse: $6.6 million ($1,188,000 to the winner)
Course: PGA National, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (par-70; 7,140 yards)
Defending champion: Rickie Fowler (-12) won by four, picking off his fourth PGA Tour victory.
Odds via BetDSI.eu
|Rickie Fowler
|+800
|Rory McIlroy
|+1000
|Justin Thomas
|+1000
|Sergio Garcia
|+1600
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+2500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2500
|Alex Noren
|+2800
|Gary Woodland
|+2800
|Brian Harman
|+3500
|Tiger Woods
|+6500
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|1:00 PM – 2:45 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|CBS
|Sunday
|1:00 PM – 2:45 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|CBS
Tee Times
Tee No. 1
6:45 AM – Tom Hoge, John Peterson, Martin Piller
6:55 AM – J.J. Henry, Troy Merritt, Sung Kang
7:05 AM – Matt Every, Ryan Blaum, Dominic Bozzelli
7:15 AM – Brian Harman, Wesley Bryan, Chris Kirk
7:25 AM – Ted Potter, Jr., Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton
7:35 AM – Jason Dufner, Brian Stuard, Shane Lowry
7:45 AM – Fabian Gomez, Nick Watney, Rafa Cabrera Bello
7:55 AM – Hudson Swafford, Jimmy Walker, Smylie Kaufman
8:05 AM – Robert Streb, Jamie Lovemark, Talor Gooch
8:15 AM – Martin Flores, Ollie Schniederjans, Aaron Wise
8:25 AM – Jonathan Randolph, Xinjun Zhang, Denny McCarthy
8:35 AM – Brice Garnett, Lanto Griffin, Nate Lashley
11:35 AM – Danny Lee, Luke List, Thomas Pieters
11:45 AM – Scott Piercy, John Huh, Anirban Lahiri
11:55 AM – Harris English, Robert Garrigus, Byeong Hun An
12:05 PM – Ryan Armour, Billy Horschel, Webb Simpson
12:15 PM – Greg Chalmers, William McGirt, Luke Donald
12:25 PM – Kevin Kisner, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed
12:35 PM – Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Padraig Harrington
12:45 PM – Alex Cejka, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Kelly Kraft
12:55 PM – Shawn Stefani, Derek Fathauer, Michael Kim
1:05 PM – Ben Martin, Bob Estes, Jon Curran
1:15 PM – Abraham Ancer, Keith Mitchell, Andrew Novak
1:25 PM – Stephan Jaeger, Corey Conners, Jhared Hack
Tee No. 10
6:45 AM – Camilo Villegas, Morgan Hoffmann, Peter Uihlein
6:55 AM – Michael Thompson, Ian Poulter, Cameron Tringale
7:05 AM – Lucas Glover, Andrew Landry, Dylan Frittelli
7:15 AM – Jim Furyk, Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink
7:25 AM – Vaughn Taylor, Graeme McDowell, Peter Malnati
7:35 AM – Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, Sergio Garcia
7:45 AM – Patton Kizzire, Brandt Snedeker, Tiger Woods
7:55 AM – Gary Woodland, Alex Noren, Tommy Fleetwood
8:05 AM – Scott Stallings, Chad Campbell, Blayne Barber
8:15 AM – Sean O’Hair, Retief Goosen, Kevin Tway
8:25 AM – Ben Silverman, Tyler Duncan, Tom Lovelady
8:35 AM – Nicholas Lindheim, Joel Dahmen, Sam Burns
11:35 AM – Chesson Hadley, Ryan Palmer, Bud Cauley
11:45 AM – J.J. Spaun, Richy Werenski, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
11:55 AM – J.B. Holmes, Scott Brown, Patrick Rodgers
12:05 PM – Mackenzie Hughes, Cody Gribble, Billy Hurley III
12:15 PM – Russell Knox, Brian Gay, Charles Howell III
12:25 PM – Jhonattan Vegas, Russell Henley, Ryan Moore
12:35 PM – Chris Stroud, Grayson Murray, Louis Oosthuizen
12:45 PM – David Lingmerth, Rory Sabbatini, Harold Varner III
12:55 PM – Ben Crane, Keegan Bradley, C.T. Pan
1:05 PM – Sam Saunders, Bronson Burgoon, Bernd Wiesberger
1:15 PM – Rob Oppenheim, Andrew Putnam, Andrew Filbert
1:25 PM – Seamus Power, Adam Schenk, T.J. Vogel
My Pick
I’m not having much success picking winners so far this season, but I’ll keep plugging away.
This week, I’m going with Gary Woodland. Woodland already has a win this season at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and he finished T2 last year at The Honda Classic.
