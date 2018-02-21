The Honda Classic Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Tiger is Back Again this Week

Tiger Woods is back again this week at The Honda Classic after missing the cut at the Genesis Open last week. This is Woods’ fourth start at the event and the first since he withdrew in 2014 with back spasms. Woods has looked decent in his return to the PGA Tour, but has struggled off of the tee.

Also in the field this week at PGA National is defending champion Rickie Fowler. Fowler put on a show last year when he finished at -12 and won by four strokes. Fowler hasn’t played since the Waste Management Phoenix Open where he held the 54-hole lead but failed to close. In his five starts this season he has finished 2, 1, T4, and T11 with one missed cut.

Other players in the field this week include previous winner Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Sergio Garcia.

PGA National never disappoints and this year should be no different. Of course all eyes will still be on Tiger, but there is so much talent in the field every week that we could see a spectacular performance by anyone.

Purse: $6.6 million ($1,188,000 to the winner)

Course: PGA National, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (par-70; 7,140 yards)

Defending champion: Rickie Fowler (-12) won by four, picking off his fourth PGA Tour victory.

Odds via BetDSI.eu

Rickie Fowler +800 Rory McIlroy +1000 Justin Thomas +1000 Sergio Garcia +1600 Tyrrell Hatton +2500 Tommy Fleetwood +2500 Alex Noren +2800 Gary Woodland +2800 Brian Harman +3500 Tiger Woods +6500

TV Schedule

Thursday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:45 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:45 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS

Tee Times

Tee No. 1

6:45 AM – Tom Hoge, John Peterson, Martin Piller

6:55 AM – J.J. Henry, Troy Merritt, Sung Kang

7:05 AM – Matt Every, Ryan Blaum, Dominic Bozzelli

7:15 AM – Brian Harman, Wesley Bryan, Chris Kirk

7:25 AM – Ted Potter, Jr., Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton

7:35 AM – Jason Dufner, Brian Stuard, Shane Lowry

7:45 AM – Fabian Gomez, Nick Watney, Rafa Cabrera Bello

7:55 AM – Hudson Swafford, Jimmy Walker, Smylie Kaufman

8:05 AM – Robert Streb, Jamie Lovemark, Talor Gooch

8:15 AM – Martin Flores, Ollie Schniederjans, Aaron Wise

8:25 AM – Jonathan Randolph, Xinjun Zhang, Denny McCarthy

8:35 AM – Brice Garnett, Lanto Griffin, Nate Lashley

11:35 AM – Danny Lee, Luke List, Thomas Pieters

11:45 AM – Scott Piercy, John Huh, Anirban Lahiri

11:55 AM – Harris English, Robert Garrigus, Byeong Hun An

12:05 PM – Ryan Armour, Billy Horschel, Webb Simpson

12:15 PM – Greg Chalmers, William McGirt, Luke Donald

12:25 PM – Kevin Kisner, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed

12:35 PM – Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Padraig Harrington

12:45 PM – Alex Cejka, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Kelly Kraft

12:55 PM – Shawn Stefani, Derek Fathauer, Michael Kim

1:05 PM – Ben Martin, Bob Estes, Jon Curran

1:15 PM – Abraham Ancer, Keith Mitchell, Andrew Novak

1:25 PM – Stephan Jaeger, Corey Conners, Jhared Hack

Tee No. 10

6:45 AM – Camilo Villegas, Morgan Hoffmann, Peter Uihlein

6:55 AM – Michael Thompson, Ian Poulter, Cameron Tringale

7:05 AM – Lucas Glover, Andrew Landry, Dylan Frittelli

7:15 AM – Jim Furyk, Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink

7:25 AM – Vaughn Taylor, Graeme McDowell, Peter Malnati

7:35 AM – Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, Sergio Garcia

7:45 AM – Patton Kizzire, Brandt Snedeker, Tiger Woods

7:55 AM – Gary Woodland, Alex Noren, Tommy Fleetwood

8:05 AM – Scott Stallings, Chad Campbell, Blayne Barber

8:15 AM – Sean O’Hair, Retief Goosen, Kevin Tway

8:25 AM – Ben Silverman, Tyler Duncan, Tom Lovelady

8:35 AM – Nicholas Lindheim, Joel Dahmen, Sam Burns

11:35 AM – Chesson Hadley, Ryan Palmer, Bud Cauley

11:45 AM – J.J. Spaun, Richy Werenski, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

11:55 AM – J.B. Holmes, Scott Brown, Patrick Rodgers

12:05 PM – Mackenzie Hughes, Cody Gribble, Billy Hurley III

12:15 PM – Russell Knox, Brian Gay, Charles Howell III

12:25 PM – Jhonattan Vegas, Russell Henley, Ryan Moore

12:35 PM – Chris Stroud, Grayson Murray, Louis Oosthuizen

12:45 PM – David Lingmerth, Rory Sabbatini, Harold Varner III

12:55 PM – Ben Crane, Keegan Bradley, C.T. Pan

1:05 PM – Sam Saunders, Bronson Burgoon, Bernd Wiesberger

1:15 PM – Rob Oppenheim, Andrew Putnam, Andrew Filbert

1:25 PM – Seamus Power, Adam Schenk, T.J. Vogel

My Pick

I’m not having much success picking winners so far this season, but I’ll keep plugging away.

This week, I’m going with Gary Woodland. Woodland already has a win this season at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and he finished T2 last year at The Honda Classic.