Too Slippery for Seton Hall and Providence to Play Basketball

Tonight’s Seton Hall-Providence game at the Dunkin Donuts Center was called off due to unsafe playing conditions with 13:03 remaining in regulation and the Pirates holding a 56-47 lead. Play will resume tomorrow at noon at a much smaller venue.

Unseasonably warm temperatures led to slippery floors and slipping players. Seton Hall’s Desi Rodriquez fell in the first half and sustained an ankle injury. A Myles Powell stumbled caused officials to stop play for good.

It appears we may have a good, old-fashioned condensation controversy brewing as the cause of the slippage was called into question.

Interestingly, Dunkin’ Donuts Center general manager Larry Lepore disputed the referees’ decision. He said that while the building does not have a dehumidifier, the sub-floor that sits on top of the ice and below the wood playing floor was not wet or slippery. “It’s interesting that a player fell in front of the PC bench and then someone else in front of the Seton Hall bench,” Lepore said. “Where I disagree with the officials is if it was condensation it wouldn’t have happened that quickly. I think it was more sweat or water in front of those benches.”

No nice February day goes unpunished.