Zion Williamson is slightly better than his competition right now. That may still be the case next year, when he joins other blue-chip recruits at Duke. But it probably won’t be this obvious.

What was the other guy thinking? That was such a confident gathering dribble. He was earnestly lining that layup up before reality crashed down on him.

Borderline cruel by Williamson, but then again, anything worth doing is worth doing well.