Julio Jones Apparently Spends His Evenings Browsing NFL Team Staff Profiles

We are deep into the dregs of the NFL offseason, before free agency starts and the NFL Combine kicks draft season into gear. The Super Bowl is now a distant memory in our 24-hour news cycle. It’s a dangerous time for NFL players, who can get into all sorts of trouble.

So we must commend Julio Jones for using his free time in the relatively harmless activity of apparently browsing through NFL team staff profile porn rather than real porn. This is the only tweet that Julio Jones has sent this month, and it happened last night:

Who is Kevin Kelly? Someone with a connection to Julio? Well, on its face, no. He’s the Chargers’ Director of College Scouting. He once played at both Miami and Indiana in college, and worked as a high school football coach. Seems like a good dude, and those dreamy eyes peering at you behind the glasses are something.

The comments to the tweet are a heavy mix of humorous reaction GIFs and people wondering why in the hell this is what Julio Jones is tweeting out.