NBC's Leslie Jones Calls NBC's Pierre McGuire a "F--ing A-Hole"

NBC is pushing Saturday Night Live‘s Leslie Jones hard during its Olympic coverage. She’s doing funny videos. She’s learning about niche sports. It’s fun, right?

Or it was fun before she delivered an over-the-top critique of fellow Peacock Pierre McGuire.

The spicy rant came during the second intermission of the women’s hockey gold medal game between the United States and Canada. McGuire asked U.S. forward Gigi Marvin about past disappointment in the 2014 Olympics and how that would play into the team’s mindset.

Jones’ criticism?

“Okay, f–k a-shole! Why the f–k would you ask her that right now, in the middle of a f–king game that she’s playing right now? Thank you. Thank you for putting that in her motherf–king head. You know what, get your ass the f–k away from the hockey players! You know what, I swear to god, I swear to god. See, when I go, y’all lose your f–king mind! What the f–k would you ask her that for?”

Shockingly, McGuire’s question did not cost the Americans a gold medal as they prevailed in a thrilling shootout. Maybe he can return the favor by posting an irate video during the next live SNL decrying Jones’ range.

Nothing like some prolonged NBC-on-NBC beef to get the ratings cooking.