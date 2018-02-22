Roundup: Arming the Teachers; Football Player's 2,500 Concussions; Squeaky Clean Rick Pitino

Billy Graham dies at 99 … Donald Trump suggests arming teachers is a solution … Arctic temperatures more than 45 degrees above normal … Worst roommate creates tremendous content … The making of a conspiracy theory … Very nostalgic for Mad Men these days … Grambling’s impressive winning streak …Texas school district really went with this …Paul Manafort’s situation continues to deteriorate … Pardon My Take joke has rocked NASCAR … Mark Cuban can’t escape this forever … Baseball walk-up music all part of the game now … Let’s all get rich on Steven Seagal cryptocurrency … Norway’s Winter Olympic success seems quite obvious … Former NFL linebacker says he had 2,500 concussions in his career … Wonder why LeBron James doesn’t want his easy playoff path to change … Camila Morrone.

Rick Pitino held a press conference in New York. He said he’s always run a clean program. This is a real thing that happened. [Sports Illustrated]

Interesting in this area of increased focus on misinformation that YouTube isn’t discussed more often. [AdWeek]

Popovich not optimistic for Kawhi Leonard’s return this year.

Here is the Popovich comments on Kawhi. Not ready to say he’s out for the season…just would be surprised. So, there’s that … pic.twitter.com/C22ntHgbOY — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) February 21, 2018

Shots! Shots! Shots!