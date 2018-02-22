VIDEO: Ronda Rousey Intensely Training for WWE

Last month, Ronda Rousey finally made her debut as a WWE employee the Royal Rumble. Since then, there has been very little clues to just what she will be doing for the WWE after signing full-time.

Just days before her “official” contract signing at the Elimination Chamber, a video hit (pun intended) Twitter of her performing some of the most common wrestling moves:

Leaked footage of @RondaRousey in-ring training w/ @QoSBaszler. i don't know about you guys, but I'm very much looking forward to her wrestling WWE's best. pic.twitter.com/ALVe7GBFmH — PWP Nation (@PWPNation) February 22, 2018

This video does give a little tease to just what her finisher may be…

Ronda Rousey is already a big star, and WWE needs to book her right to capitalize on it. She will have to prove it on the microphone and in the ring, and will be judged quickly based on her star power, even if pro wrestling is a different disciplne than MMA.

My Prediction: Ronda’s first match will be at WrestleMania in a mixed tag team match with Braun Strowman against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

