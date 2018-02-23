Former Chicago Bear Charles Tillman Is Now an FBI Agent

According to Bobby Clay of the Sporting News, Ex-Chicago Bear Charles Tillman has become an FBI agent. The FBI would not confirm the report.

FBI guidelines mandate prospective candidates as a special agent must be younger than 37 at the time of appointment. Tillman entered the 20-week program last year, and it looks like he qualified just in time, as today is his 37th birthday.

Charles Tillman was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft. Tillman became known for his signature move called the “Peanut Punch”, which was his ability to punch the ball out of an offensive players’ hands. Tillman forced 44 fumbles during his NFL career.

Tillman was not only a great player, two-time Pro Bowler, once a first-team All-Pro, but also a great person. Tillman won the Brian Piccolo Award as the player who best exemplifies the values of the Bears organization three times. And in 2013, Tillman was named the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year, which recognizes a NFL player for his excellence on and off the field.

The “Peanut Punch” will definitely take on a new meaning for anyone trying to flee FBI agent Tillman in pursuit.