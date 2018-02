Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Jimmy Butler needed to be carried off the floor after suffering an apparent knee injury. 😥

Jimmy Butler needed to be helped off the court, really hard to tell what happened to his knee pic.twitter.com/sQ5GsSWGqq — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 24, 2018

While being carried off, it even looks like Jimmy Buckets says “its torn”:

It does look like Jimmy says "it's torn" (/r @Wells_P) pic.twitter.com/y8UhJ0k9DE — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 24, 2018

And here’s Jimmy Buckets hopping to go get an X-Ray:

Jimmy Butler Hopping To Get An X-Ray pic.twitter.com/fEp4Ygurxo — Gustavo Vega (@iamvega1982) February 24, 2018

SMH, stars are dropping like flies. Butler, 28, is averaging 22.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 rebounds, and was just named to his fourth-straight All-Star game this year. Here’s hoping that it is nothing too serious…