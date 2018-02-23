Jimmy Butler Proposes to Play Lou Williams 1-on-1 for $100,000

Jimmy Butler laid down a challenge for Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams tonight. Butler told ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth that he wants to play Williams 1-on-1 for $100,000.

Jimmy Butler told @CassidyHubbarth that if anyone seriously questions his All-Star status, he'll go 1-on-1 for $100K to show them where he's at. pic.twitter.com/tzAO95HJJW — ESPN (@espn) February 24, 2018

A couple of days ago, Williams tweeted Butler asking him if he was serious about “resting” in the All-Star Game. It looks like Butler did not appreciate Lou calling him out, thus the “challenge”.

@JimmyButler u serious bruh? Lol — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) February 19, 2018

I don’t know about you guys, but I love it. Butler is basically telling Williams to put some money where his mouth is. Lou Williams is smooth, but I’ll take Jimmy Buckets all day in that matchup.

Pay-Per-View, all the money goes to charity, who says no? Looking forward to Lou’s response…let’s go!