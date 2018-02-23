Harvard-Westlake School Shut Down Due to Instagram Threat, Allegedly From Jonathan Martin

Harvard-Westlake School, a prominent private school in the Los Angeles area, shut down today after a security threat. Police said, via CBS Los Angeles, that this closure “was due to a former student, now an adult, who made threats in an Instagram post Thursday.”

According to 12up.com writer Nick Brown, Jonathan Martin, the former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman who was an alumnus of Harvard-Westlake, posted this in his Instagram story:

Former Dolphins OL Jonathan Martin with some seriously disturbing stuff on his IG story… pic.twitter.com/NaJ8a0BXze — Nick Brown (@NickyBeaster) February 23, 2018

That message includes former Dolphins teammates Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey, and the note says “when you’re a bully victim and a coward, your options are suicide or revenge.” This is a very disturbing story and we will update if there are any further developments.

UPDATE: Per the LA Daily News, a man has been detained:

“We have confirmed that he’s been located — the suspect, in this case,” Sgt. Frank Albarran of the Los Angeles Police Department’s North Hollywood Division said around noon. “He’s not a threat anymore.” The man was located in Southern California and detained pending further investigation by LAPD’s Major Crimes Division, he said. Albarran did not immediately know whether the man, who is believed to be in his late 20s, would be arrested or face any charges.

Martin was not named in the LA Daily News story about the suspect being detained.

UPDATE II: reportsABC 7 that a “former Dolphins player” is in custody.