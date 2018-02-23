Larry Johnson on Marcus Peters: "Young players with these attitude problems ... you can be replaced"

Larry Johnson has some Twitter thoughts on Marcus Peters, in the immediate aftermath of his trade away from Kansas City.

You young players with these attitude problems, you’re gonna find out a hard lesson…. no matter how good you are, you can be replaced. — Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) February 23, 2018

That is rich coming from Larry Johnson. He would, however, know about being replaced after taking to Twitter. Nearly nine years ago, when it was a new social media platform, Johnson took to it to complain about his then-head coach Todd Haley in the midst of a season where Johnson was averaging 2.9 yards per carry. When fans responded, Johnson called one of them a gay slur that led to his suspension. Prior to that incident, Johnson had been involved in multiple legal troubles in Kansas City involving domestic abuse or assault over several years. He has continued to have legal issues since his retirement.

That Twitter rant marked the end of Johnson’s time in Kansas City and he was replaced that season by a young Jamaal Charles. Of course, he was 30 years old and at the effective end of his NFL career. Marcus Peters, meanwhile, is in his prime and there’s a decent chance Kansas City regrets this move long-term.